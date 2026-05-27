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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Crosses 10 Million Sales Mark In North India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India crosses 10 million sales mark in North India

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 27 May 2026, 15:45 pm
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  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has crossed 10 million cumulative two-wheeler sales in North India, with the region contributing around 15 per cent of HMSI’s FY26 domestic sales.

2025 Honda Shine 125
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has crossed the 10 million cumulative sales milestone across North India. The region contributed nearly 15 per cent of HMSI’s FY26 sales, with the company reporting a strong presence in both the 110 cc scooter and 125 cc motorcycle segments.
2025 Honda Shine 125
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has crossed the 10 million cumulative sales milestone across North India. The region contributed nearly 15 per cent of HMSI’s FY26 sales, with the company reporting a strong presence in both the 110 cc scooter and 125 cc motorcycle segments.
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed 10 million cumulative two-wheeler sales across North India, highlighting the region’s importance in the company’s domestic growth strategy. The automaker stated that North India accounted for approximately 15 per cent of its overall sales during FY26.

The region includes Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. According to HMSI, the company maintained a strong presence in the commuter mobility space during FY26, accounting for nearly three out of every four scooters sold in the 110 cc segment across the region. It also reported a strong market share in the 125 cc motorcycle category.

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To support its customer base, HMSI currently operates more than 1,000 customer service touchpoints across North India. The company says this network has played a key role in strengthening aftersales support and accessibility in both urban and non-urban markets.

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Commenting on the milestone, Mutsuo Usui, Director – Sales & Marketing at HMSI, said that the achievement reflects the growing role of two-wheelers in everyday mobility across the region, especially beyond major cities. He added that the company has focused on expanding access and maintaining reliability as customer expectations continue to evolve.

Going forward, HMSI plans to further expand its presence in North India by strengthening its Honda BigWing premium dealership network while also broadening its mid-size and higher-capacity motorcycle portfolio.

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First Published Date: 27 May 2026, 15:45 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales bike sales hmsi honda

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