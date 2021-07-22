Audi e-tron EV models ready for India debut today: Price expectations

Audi India is all set to join the EV bandwagon in the country and will officially launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric vehicles on Thursday. Audi has been generating a fair bit of buzz with the e-tron EVs and has already confirmed that the products will be backed by multiple charging options, curated options including buy-back plans, extended warranty and service packages. Looking at taking on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace in a tight luxury EV space, all eyes would now be on how Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback models are priced.

Luxury EVs already available in the Indian car market are a pricey affair which means that these cater to a select group within the larger group of luxury car buyers. Previous launches have mostly shown that those who already own at least one luxury vehicle are most likely to dive in for an electric Mercedes or Jaguar. As such, how Audi e-tron models are priced could be a key factor but is unlikely to be the most significant one.

Audi is backing its three EV models in two body shapes to offer a choice of those interested in going electric. As such, the e-tron 50 that draws power from a 71 kW battery pack could be priced under ₹1 crore while e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 are likely to breach the mark. These expected prices are ex-showroom.

Luxury EVs already available in India are around the ₹1 crore price mark. All of these, as well as the Audi e-tron models - are brought in via the CBU route which comes with its share of import taxes, among others. Local production could bring down costs but none of these car companies has revealed any plans of doing so in the immediate future.

When it comes to the luxury EV segment though, many believe that price considerations may be secondary to factors such as range, support, warranty and performance for prospective buyers. And with Audi EV models ready for launch, and more products en route, the competition will only help alleviate concerns of customers.