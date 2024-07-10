Ola Electric is planning big to strengthen its position in Indian EV market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 10, 2024

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is working on a multi-pronged strategy

One part of this strategy is developing new products

Ola Electric is working on four different electric motorcycles

The second part of the strategy is developing in-house lithium-ion battery cells

The EV maker is also working on solid-state battery

Future Ola electric vehicles will use the solid-state battery

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal claims the new in-house developed batteries will be low cost and high performers

Ola is planning to make these batteries at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu

Besides making batteries for its own electric vehicles, Ola is planning to provide battery to other EV makers as well
