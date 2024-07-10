The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is working on a multi-pronged strategy
One part of this strategy is developing new products
Ola Electric is working on four different electric motorcycles
The second part of the strategy is developing in-house lithium-ion battery cells
The EV maker is also working on solid-state battery
Future Ola electric vehicles will use the solid-state battery
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal claims the new in-house developed batteries will be low cost and high performers
Ola is planning to make these batteries at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu
Besides making batteries for its own electric vehicles, Ola is planning to provide battery to other EV makers as well