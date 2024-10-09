HT Auto
BYD eMax 7 launched in India: Variant-wise features explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India as a long-awaited successor to the BYD e6 MPV, which was the first car from the Chinese electric car manufacturer.

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has launched eMax 7 MPV in India at a starting price of 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim is available at 29.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been introduced as the successor of the BYD e6 MPV, which was launched as the first car from the automaker in India.

The BYD eMax 7 electric MPV is available in two different variants - Premium and Superior. It not only comes as a replacement for the e6 MPV but also carries a plethora of upgrades on the exterior and inside the cabin. The EV comes available in both six-seater and seven-seater layout choices, with a standard price difference of 60,000 across both trims.

Dimensionally, the BYD eMax 7 measures 4,700 mm in length, while it has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. Powering the Premium trim of the electric MPV is a 55.4 kWh battery pack promising up to 420 kilometres range on a single charge, while the Superior trim comes with a 71.8 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 530km. The Premium trim's electric motor produces 160 bhp power and 310 Nm torque, while the Superior trim produces 201 bhp power and 310 Nm torque.

Some of the standard features onboard the eMax 7 MPV include safety equipment like six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, and hill hold assist.

Here is a quick look at the BYD eMax 7's variant-wise features on offer.

1 BYD eMax 7: Premium

The BYD eMax 7 electric MPV comes with a full LED light package for the front and rear profiles. It gets the NFC key, which is one of the key highlights of the EV. Other features include power-adjustable side mirrors, power windows, a rear wiper, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, USB Type-A and Type-C charging points for front and rear occupants, climate control with rear AC vents. The interior wears a black and brown theme.

2 BYD eMax 7: Superior

BYD eMax 7's top-end trim is the Superior, which comes with all the features available in the Premium trim. Additionally, it gets roof rails, frameless front wipers, a panoramic glass roof, powered front seats with a ventilation feature, electric tailgate opening with a remote function. One of the key features of this trim is the Level 2 ADAS.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
