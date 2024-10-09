BYD eMax 7 launched in India: Variant-wise features explained

BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India as a long-awaited successor to the BYD e6 MPV, which was the first car from the Chinese electric ca

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has launched eMax 7 MPV in India at a starting price of ₹26.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim is available at ₹29.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been introduced as the successor of the BYD e6 MPV, which was launched as the first car from the automaker in India.

The BYD eMax 7 electric MPV is available in two different variants - Premium and Superior. It not only comes as a replacement for the e6 MPV but also carries a plethora of upgrades on the exterior and inside the cabin. The EV comes available in both six-seater and seven-seater layout choices, with a standard price difference of ₹60,000 across both trims.

Dimensionally, the BYD eMax 7 measures 4,700 mm in length, while it has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. Powering the Premium trim of the electric MPV is a 55.4 kWh battery pack promising up to 420 kilometres range on a single charge, while the Superior trim comes with a 71.8 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 530km. The Premium trim's electric motor produces 160 bhp power and 310 Nm torque, while the Superior trim produces 201 bhp power and 310 Nm torque.

Some of the standard features onboard the eMax 7 MPV include safety equipment like six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, and hill hold assist.

Here is a quick look at the BYD eMax 7's variant-wise features on offer.