Audi India announces charging options for upcoming e-tron, e-tron Sportback EVs

To facilitate charging of EVs, the German luxury car manufacturer will also provide customers with a ready reference of all the charging stations compatible with the e-tron and e-tron Sportback EVs on the 'Chargers near me' section of the 'myAudiConnect’ app.

The application, also being made available on the Audi India official website, will suggest compatible chargers nearest to the driver's location so that they can drive to any destination with proper knowledge of charging infrastructure en route. Even other brand EV owners will be able to access Audi India's charging infrastructure and location search tool as the brand hopes to promote electric mobility in the country.

The Audi e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback come with a unique in-segment charging ports on both sides of the vehicles. This allows flexibility in terms of parking and charging the vehicles. Audi India's Head Balbir Dhillon hopes that the charging solutions provided by the company will help make the experience of owning an EV joyful for the company's customers. "The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country," he added. "We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers."