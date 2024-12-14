Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Here are some interesting details about the upcoming eSUV

Toyota recently revealed details of the Urban Cruiser EV based on the Suzuki eVitara's platform. The eVitara was first showcased as the Maruti eVX Urban SUV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. Here is what the production-spec electric SUV will offer:

1 Design The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, though based on the Suzuki e Vitara has a distinct design. The fascia gets slimmer headlamps and grille, the bumper is less bold with functional air vents on the flanks. However, the side profile remains the same. The wheels on offer are 18 or 19-inch wheels with aero covers. The tail lamps get a connected and wraparound design. The rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar and there is black body cladding lower down on the body of the car for a rugged look.

2 Dimensions The dimensions of the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV measure 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height. This makes the electric SUV slightly larger than its cousin, the e Vitara. The EV has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

3 Interior On the inside, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV looks identical to the eVitara. It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch digital instrument console and a two-spoke steering wheel. Other features on offer include an electronic parking brake and auto hold functionality, wireless charging, a JBL sound system, automatic climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a sunroof. Additionally, the electric SUV will also come with an ADAS suite of safety features and a 360-degree camera. The ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert and lane-keeping assist.

4 Specifications The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will use lithium-iron phosphate batteries (49 kWh and 61 kWh options). There will be three variants including a FWD 49 kWh producing 142 bhp and 189 Nm, a FWD 61 kWh variant producing 172 bhp and 189 Nm. The third is an AWD 61 kWh churning out 181 bhp with 300 Nm featuring Trail Mode. The FWD models will have Snow Mode for improved traction on snow.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Land Cruiser 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare UPCOMING Toyota Land Cruiser 250 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Launch in India While there is no official word on an India launch, the car will be produced in Gujarat for the global markets at Suzuki’s manufacturing facility. It will also be showcased in Europe on January 10 at the Brussels Motor Show. Other details of the model are expected by next week and the launch is slated for the third quarter of 2025. The Suzuki e Vitara carrying the Maruti badge will arrive early next year and the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2025.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: