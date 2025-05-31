Audi announces Olympian Neeraj Chopra as new brand ambassador

Audi India has announced double-Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as its new brand ambassador. The sports icon steps into the new role in what would be his first association with an automaker. Chopra was present at the launch of the Audi RS Q8 earlier this year, signalling his association with the German luxury carmaker. Audi says the partnership celebrates the shared values between the athlete and the brand - world-class performance, explosive speed and iconic stature.

Neeraj Chopra steps into the space left by Virat Kohli at Audi. Both athletes have a strong following among the youth and personify resilience on and off the field, qualities the brand associates itself with.

Neeraj captivated the Indian masses with his fantastic performance in the Tokyo Olympics. The athlete brought home a gold medal, the first in javelin throw. He followed it up with top spots at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, and would later win Silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chopra is an ardent petrolhead himself, and likes both cars and bikes. He also owns a Harley-Davidson, apart from a number of other luxury offerings.

Neeraj Chopra with Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon at the Audi RS Q8 launch earlier this year

Speaking about bringing Neeraj Chopra on board, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head - Audi India, said, “At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow."

Speaking about his association with Audi, Neeraj Chopra said, “I’ve always admired Audi - not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does."

Previously, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was associated with Audi India. Both Kohli and Chopra have a strong following among the young fans and are known for their fantastic performances on the field. Audi says it remains committed to aligning with individuals who champion innovation, resilience, and evolution.

