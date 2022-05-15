HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Still Perform Poorly, Claims Study

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems still perform poorly, claims study

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) include a wide range of preventive safety technologies along with driving assistance technologies.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 06:01 PM
The Autonomous Level-2 technology will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions, which will carry out several emergency safety measures like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist. (Representational image)
The Autonomous Level-2 technology will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions, which will carry out several emergency safety measures like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist. (Representational image)
The Autonomous Level-2 technology will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions, which will carry out several emergency safety measures like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist. (Representational image)
The Autonomous Level-2 technology will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions, which will carry out several emergency safety measures like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist. (Representational image)

The use of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has been increasing across the automotive world as an attempt to make driving more improved and convenient for drivers. However, the ADAS is not fully secure and still performs poorly in certain circumstances, claims a study by American Automobile Association (AAA). The study claims that in certain situations, the technology struggles to keep drivers safe.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Cr Expected Price*
View Details
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4 to 7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also read: Buying an electric vehicle? Know the tax benefit you can avail)

AAA claimed to have tested a collection of vehicles from different automobile brands such as Tesla, Hyundai and Subaru, which were equipped with Level 2 semi-autonomous features that were developed to assist the drivers with improved driving. The study claims that in closed-course testing, AAA tried to test how these vehicles performed when a vehicle in their lane was driving slowly versus how they fared when an oncoming vehicle drifted into their lane.

The results of the first test were encouraging, claims the study. It says during the first test, the vehicles in all 15 test runs slowed and avoided collisions with the slow lead vehicle. However, the AAA claims that no systems were capable of avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle drifting into their lane in any of the 15 test runs.

It claims that the ADAS systems performed slightly better in tests involving bicycles, with all avoiding a cyclist travelling in the correct direction in their lane. When the bicycles were sent perpendicular to the vehicle, though, as if a cyclist were attempting to cross the road, a collision occurred in 33 per cent of cases. This showed how the ADAS is vulnerable.

Speaking about the findings of the test Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive engineering said that while it may be encouraging that these driving systems successfully spotted slow-moving cars and bicyclists in the same lane, the failure to spot a crossing bike rider or an oncoming vehicle is alarming. “A head-on crash is the deadliest kind, and these systems should be optimized for the situations where they can help the most," he further added.

AAA claims that despite the automakers' claims that ADAS is designed to ease the burden of driving, the tests proved that drivers must remain fully focused on the road while driving at all times to prevent any accidents. Previously as well, AAA tests have shown that ADAS systems struggle to maintain lane position on real-world roads.

Interestingly, AAA's findings come in line with most of the drivers' thoughts. Around 77 per cent of the consumers have expressed their opinion in an AAA poll, where they aid that the automakers should improve the existing safety systems than focusing on self-driving cars.

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 06:01 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai tesla ADAS
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems still perform poorly, claims study
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems still perform poorly, claims study
World's first electric scooter racing series aims to promote safer micromobility
World's first electric scooter racing series aims to promote safer micromobility
CNG price hiked by ₹2 per kg Delhi-NCR, hits new high
CNG price hiked by 2 per kg Delhi-NCR, hits new high
Rivian recalls 2022 R1T EV due to airbag sensor calibration issue
Rivian recalls 2022 R1T EV due to airbag sensor calibration issue
Porsche Taycan Formula E safety car rolls on the streets of Berlin
Porsche Taycan Formula E safety car rolls on the streets of Berlin

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city