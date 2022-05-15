HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Buying An Electric Vehicle? Know The Tax Benefit You Can Avail

Buying an electric vehicle? Know the tax benefit you can avail

Electric vehicle buyers in India can get income tax benefits under Section 80EEB.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 12:43 PM
Buying an electric vehicle with a vehicle loan brings you income tax benefits  and tax benefits on GST.
Buying an electric vehicle with a vehicle loan brings you income tax benefits  and tax benefits on GST.
Buying an electric vehicle with a vehicle loan brings you income tax benefits  and tax benefits on GST.
Buying an electric vehicle with a vehicle loan brings you income tax benefits  and tax benefits on GST.

Electric vehicles have been witnessing increasing demand across India in the last few years. The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of personal mobility adoption and incessant hike in petrol and diesel prices have fuelled demand for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are proving not only zero-emission but efficient compared to traditional ICE models. Overall, EVs are cost-effective through their ownership experiences. Another advantage of electric vehicles is the tax benefits they come with.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Delhi govt to induct 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet)

States such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Meghalaya have announced their respective policies to promote electric mobility. The states like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Meghalaya are focusing on offering incentives to the EV buyers. On the other hand, states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are focusing on manufacturer-based incentives.

Buying an electric vehicle with a vehicle loan can make you eligible for income tax benefits under the 80EEB. Also, an EV purchase will bring you tax benefits on GST, with the government cutting the rate to five per cent from the previous 12 per cent.

Here is the tax benefit you can avail of while purchasing any electric vehicle.

Tax benefits under 80EEB

India's income tax rules consider cars for personal use and as luxury products, for which the consumers don't receive any tax benefits on vehicle loans. However, consumers of electric vehicles can avail of tax benefits on their vehicle loans under the recently added section known as 80EEB. Under the 80EEB, consumers of EVS opting for loans will be eligible for tax deductions up to 1.5 lakh on interest paid on the loan amount. The rule is applicable for both four-wheel and two-wheeler EVs.

Conditions to avail tax benefit under 80EEB

There are some conditions to receive the tax benefits under 80EEB.

  • The consumer who has never owned an EV before can avail of tax relief on a loan under Section 80EEB.
  • The tax relief will be available for consumers who will buy an electric vehicle on loan. The loan financing agency should be the registered banks or NBFCs.
  • The tax relief will be available to individuals only, not to businesses.
  • The tax relief under Section 80EEB can be availed from FY2020-2021 onwards.
  • The income tax relief under Section 80EEB can be availed for payoffs of all the EV loans taken between 1st April 2019 and 31st March 2023.

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric scooter electric car EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

2023 Lexus UX goes hybrid, gets UXh badge and improved infotainment system
2023 Lexus UX goes hybrid, gets UXh badge and improved infotainment system
Three Bentleys produced per day include bespoke, personalization requests
Three Bentleys produced per day include bespoke, personalization requests
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV destroyed and left to rot on roadside: Details here
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV destroyed and left to rot on roadside: Details here
Buying an electric vehicle? Know the tax benefit you can avail
Buying an electric vehicle? Know the tax benefit you can avail
Maruti Suzuki plans ₹5,000 crore capex for current fiscal
Maruti Suzuki plans 5,000 crore capex for current fiscal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city