2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV price launch date revealed

2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV price launch date revealed

Booking for Audi Q7 SUV was opened earlier this month. The seven-seater SUV will rival the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 11:25 AM
Audi India is all set to drive in the next-generation Q7 SUV. The company will launch the three-row luxury SUV on February 3. It has opened bookings for the SUV for ₹5 lakhs.

Audi India has announced the date it will launch the 2022 Q7 facelift SUV in India. The German carmaker will drive in the facelift version of its flagship three-row SUV next month.

Audi India has announced that the price of the 2022 Q7 SUV will be revealed on February 3.

The carmaker had earlier unveiled the SUV in January. The SUV makes a comeback to India after a gap of almost two years with a new engine at its heart.

2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV will be available in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. Audi has made certain changes in its design which includes both exterior and interior of the SUV. It now comes with a redesigned front face in line with the latest Audi Q family range. There is a new set of signature daytime running lights, redesigned grille with a chrome frame adjoining Matrix LED headlamps. There is also a new bumper with larger air intakes as well as fresh set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the Q7 will come with tweaked LED tail lights with chrome trim.

(Also read - 2022 Audi Q7 SUV review: Luxury ride basks in refinement of petrol)

The cabin of the new Q7 has also undergone several changes. The SUV now gets a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen besides a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen that replaces physical buttons to control the four-zone air conditioning system. The second-row passengers get tablet-like screens powered by Android interface and support several apps from the PlayStore, including Gmail, Chrome and Youtube.

(Check out 2022 Audi Q7 in pics)

Under the hood, the 2022 Q7 facelift SUV will come with a new 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine which will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi has decided to ditch diesel units for this SUV. The petrol engine, now compatible with BS 6 norms, is capable of producing 340 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in about six seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The Q7 facelift will also come kitted with a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Expect the Q7 to be offered at a premium compared to the previous generation. The expected price is around 80 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV will take on rivals like the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 11:25 AM IST
