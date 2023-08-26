HT Auto
2024 Audi Q8 facelift teased ahead of global debut on September 5

Audi AG has dropped the first teaser for the facelifted Q8 SUV ahead of its global debut on September 5, 2023. The teaser image shows the Audi Q8 facelift with a familiar rear profile but the updated taillights are evident. The luxury coupe SUV is expected to get upgrades to the front profile as well comprising revised headlamps, bumper and grille.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM
The Audi Q8 facelift has been teased with reprofiled taillights ahead of its global debut on September 5
The Audi Q8 facelift has been teased with reprofiled taillights ahead of its global debut on September 5

Audi says that the 2024 Q8 facelift will come with even more personalisation options for buyers over the outgoing version. The German automaker remains tightlipped about the other details of the model including the cabin upgrades and powertrain options. The facelift upgrades will not only arrive on the Q8 but will also extend to the SQ8 and RS Q8.

Also Read : Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV launched in India, priced from 1.14 crore

Expect the 2024 Audi Q8 facelift to continue using the virtual cockpit with the dual-screen setup in the centre console. It is likely to get an updated user interface apart from other nip-and-tuck features in the cabin. The updated coupe SUV will arrive with petrol and diesel engine options, depending on the market. India is likely to continue getting the 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 335 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Expect the piping-hot Audi RS Q8 to retain its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as well with 592 bhp and 800 Nm, which can sprint the offering from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. Both the Q8 and RS Q8 facelifts will make their way to the Indian market sometime next year. The updated coupe SUV will join the Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and Q8 e-tron Sportback facelift that arrived in the country recently. The Audi Q8 range competes against the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST

