HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi Reports Good Performance In First Half Of 2023, Q6 E Tron To Launch Soon

Audi reports good performance in first half of 2023, will launch Q6 e-tron soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2023, 15:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Audi Group has reported good performance in the first half of the year despite major challenges. Between January and June, the brand group delivered a total of 9,19,548 models. This consists of Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini vehicles. This corresponds to an increase of more than 15.3 per cent compared with the previous-year period.

Image of Audi Q6 e-tron used for representational purposes only.
Image of Audi Q6 e-tron used for representational purposes only.

The Group increased its deliveries, particularly in Europe and the USA. Revenue grew by 14.4 per cent to €34.2 billion, with an operating profit of €3.4 billion. The sales of electric models also saw an increase of over 50 per cent as they delivered 75,647 electric vehicles. The Audi Q4 e-tron made the greatest contribution to this.

The manufacturer is planning to introduce more than 20 new models out of which more than ten will be fully electric. Audi is currently planning to launch the Audi Q6 e-tron. The electric crossover will be the first model to be based on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric or PPE. The platform is co-developed with Porsche and will be used for the Audi A6 e-tron and Porsche Macan as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 E-tron
₹1.1 - 1.4 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Ghibli
₹ 1.15 - 1.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lm (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Lm
₹1.2 Cr *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The battery pack on the Q6 e-tron is expected to measure 100 kWh and will come equipped with two electric motors. It is expected that the max power output will be close to 500 hp in the top-spec version. The driving range on a single charge could be around 600 km and the battery pack would be able to charge from 10 per cent to 880 per cent in just 20 minutes using fast charging.

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

In the Indian market, Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron on August 18th. It will replace the e-tron which was Audi's first EV for India. Audi will sell the Q8 e-tron as well as Q8 e-tron Sportback in the Indian market. The Sportback is essentially the same model but with a sloping roofline with a better drag co-efficient figure.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2023, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: Audi

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.