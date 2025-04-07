The first cars based on the Avinya concept are expected to launch within a price range of ₹30 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Avinya series of electric vehicles will utilise Jaguar Land Rover's EMA platform, marking a significant technological collaboration. The latest iteration of the Avinya Concept exhibits a striking departure from its original coupe-like form, evolving into a crossover-oriented design.

Tata Motors showcased the Avinya X Concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi. Originally debuted as a concept in 2022, Tata Motors confirmed that the Avinya brand would commence production in 2026. The homegrown manufacturer has revealed that the Avinya is not an individual product that belongs to a particular segment but a concept that is intended to spawn a range of SUVs and MPVs.

When will the Tata Avinya be launched?

The Avinya range of SUVs and MPVs is expected to arrive in dealerships before March 2026. Tata Motors has entered into a licensing agreement with Jaguar Land Rover for the use of the EMA modular platform. Under this arrangement, the Avinya lineup will be positioned above Tata’s existing electric vehicle range while remaining below Land Rover offerings. Initially, Avinya models will be retailed through Tata Motors dealerships before any potential expansion into a separate distribution network.

What features will be available in the Tata Avinya?

The Tata Avinya X Concept features a raised stance, larger wheels, and retractable door handles. The vehicle incorporates a seamless LED design for both the headlamps and tail lamps, with a connected tail lamp at the rear. The rear bumper features a glossy black finish, complementing the minimalist style sheet. The exterior color scheme, named Samudra, is claimed to have been inspired by the reflective shimmer of ocean waves.

The interior of the Avinya X Concept was not fully unveiled, but Tata has indicated that sustainable materials will be used for the upholstery. Expected features include fabric-wrapped soundbars, hidden air vents, aroma diffusers, and lounge-style rear seating to enhance comfort. The dashboard displays only essential information to reduce distractions. Additional elements observed in the concept include a two-spoke steering wheel, free-standing digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and wireless phone charging.

What is the expected battery and range of the Tata Avinya?

In 2022, the Avinya was debuted as a premium electric car concept. While it does not fit into any given segment, Tata Motors disclosed that Avinya will be more than just one vehicle and will spawn a range of MPVs and SUVs. The design unveiled in 2022 was based on a new lightweight Gen 3 platform that promised a 500 km range on a single charge. The concept was presented as a vision for Tata Motors' future electric mobility.

What cars does the Tata Avinya rival in its segment?

BYD Atto 3, BYD eMAX 7 and Tata Safari EV are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Avinya.