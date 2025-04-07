AvinyaUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Exp. Launch in Jun 2026

₹30 - 60 Lakhs*Expected price
Avinya Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 489.83 km

Avinya: 500.0 km

Tata Avinya Latest Update

Introduction

Tata Motors showcased the Avinya X Concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi. Originally debuted as a concept in 2022, Tata Motors confirmed that the Avinya brand would commence production in 2026. The homegrown manufacturer has revealed that the Avinya is not an individual product that belongs to a particular segment but a concept that is intended to spawn a range of SUVs and MPVs.

The Avinya series of electric vehicles will utilise Jaguar Land Rover's EMA platform, marking a significant technological collaboration. The latest iteration of the Avinya Concept exhibits a striking departure from its original coupe-like form, evolving into a crossover-oriented design.

Tata Avinya Price:

The first cars based on the Avinya concept are expected to launch within a price range of 30 lakh to 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

When will the Tata Avinya be launched?

Read More Read More Icon
Tata Avinya Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Range500 km

Tata Avinya User Opinions & Ratings

4.5
4 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
2

It is good looking car
"It is very attractive and good-looking. This car comes with many features and is fully automatic...By: Aditya (Apr 7, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect Car for highways
Best looking car in this segment, Tata cars never disappoint,having good mileage with 5 star safety ratings.By: Shubh (Jan 28, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Looks like best car
It?s looking beautiful car interior is too much good than space is much more than expected I think it will be good after launching. By: The legend (Jan 27, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Beast look
The best stylish car I have ever seen best for rate quality style 😜 just mean everything is very much perfect value for money By: Suhail (May 4, 2024)
Read Full Opinion

