Bigster Launch Date

The Renault Bigster is expected to launch in Jan 2026.

Bigster Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 18 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Renault Bigster is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1299 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Bigster Seating Capacity

The Renault Bigster is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Bigster Rivals

MG Hector, Kia Carens Clavis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar ROXX are sought to be the major rivals to Renault Bigster.