Exp. Launch in Jan 2026
Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc
Bigster: 1299.0 cc
The Renault Bigster is expected to launch in Jan 2026.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 18 Lakhs*.
The Renault Bigster is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
The Renault Bigster is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
MG Hector, Kia Carens Clavis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar ROXX are sought to be the major rivals to Renault Bigster.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1299 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
