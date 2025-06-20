BigsterImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Renault Bigster
RENAULT Bigster

Exp. Launch in Jan 2026

₹13 - 18 Lakhs*Expected price
Renault Bigster Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1299 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Renault Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Renault Mathura Road
A-10,B-1, South Delhi, Mohan Co-Operative Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7428201764
Renault Mayapuri
B-88/2, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase 1, Near Mayapuri Police Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110064
+91 - 7290039351
Renault Bhikaji Cama
A2/9, Africa Avenue Road, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8377003363
Renault Delhi North
GI-3, G.T.K Road, Azadpur, Industrial Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9289631442
Renault Dealers in Delhi

