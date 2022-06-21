Home > New Cars > Nissan > Magnite > Nissan Magnite On Road Price in Guwahati

Nissan Magnite On Road Price

in Delhi
Nissan Magnite











Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Price List, Specifications and Features

XE

999 cc | 71 bhp | 939 |

₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
571,000
RTO
28,794
Insurance
32,935
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
650
On-Road Price
633,379
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
205
Length
3994
Wheelbase
2500
Kerb Weight
939
Height
1572
Width
1758
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
No
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.0L B4D
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
750
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.75
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
336
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Gray
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Nissan Magnite
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Nissan Magnite is the latest sub-compact SUV set to be offered in India and goes up against a long list of worthy rivals like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Nissan is betting big with the Magnite and sees it as a lifeline of sorts. It says the product has been developed keeping the Indian market in mind and with the expertise of its global team. Magnite only gets petrol engine options but the turbo claims to be a whole lot of fun to drive. The addition of a superb CVT option - apart from a five-speed manual - could also be a key clincher. With the promise of a spacious cabin, a decent list of features and good styling on the outside, the Magnite is looking at making quite a bang.

Locate Nissan Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Ssb Nissan

mapicon
Railway Gate No 1, At Road,maligaon,near Chirag Royal Enfield,guwahati, Guwahati, Assam 781011
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 8484933025
   

Binod Nissan

mapicon
N.h-37, Lalungaon,betkuchi,guwahati,, Guwahati, Assam 781034
phoneicon
+91 - 9678050612
   

Binod Nissan Adabari

mapicon
At Road, Sun City Complex,near Saraighat Petrol Pump,adabari,guwahati, Guwahati, Assam 781014
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 7086022783

