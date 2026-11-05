Nissan offers free CNG retrofitment on select Magnite and Gravite variants

Nissan Motor India is offering free CNG retrofit kits on select variants of the Magnite and Gravite as part of its festive season benefits. The limited-period scheme, which runs until November 16, 2026, covers eligible non-turbo variants of the Magnite and the Tekna trims of the Gravite.

Free CNG kits on select variants

The CNG retrofit kit, valued at ₹74,999 for the Magnite and ₹85,999 for the Gravite, is being offered without additional charges under the scheme. Both kits are government-approved and come with a third-party warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, over and above the vehicles' standard product warranty.

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For the Magnite, the offer extends to eligible non-turbo variants, excluding the Visia MT, Visia EZ-SHIFT and Visia+ MT. The eligible non-turbo range, starting with the Acenta MT, is priced between ₹6.87 lakh and ₹9.31 lakh.

Customers who choose not to take the CNG kit can instead avail benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh, along with an assured gold coin, as part of the alternative festive offer.

The Gravite's CNG retrofitment benefit is restricted to its Tekna variants, which are priced between ₹8.08 lakh and ₹9.09 lakh. Buyers opting out of the kit can receive benefits of up to ₹55,000 and an assured gold coin.

Gravite gets twin-cylinder CNG setup

The Gravite employs a twin-cylinder CNG configuration comprising two 25-litre tanks. The arrangement is designed to retain the MPV's seven-seat layout without compromising its everyday usability.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, which is estimated to produce 63 hp and 72 Nm when running on CNG. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The claimed fuel efficiency for the Gravite CNG stands at 19.3 km/kg.

The Magnite also uses the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. However, Nissan has not disclosed the claimed fuel efficiency of the Magnite CNG.

The festive benefits are subject to stock availability and may differ across cities. Customers are advised to check the applicable offers and eligibility with their nearest Nissan dealership. All vehicle prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

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