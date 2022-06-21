Home > New Cars > MarutiSuzuki > Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 539,500 in India. It is available in 11 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 mileage is 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl.

Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022

Change City
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
+5
images

₹ 5.4 to 7.1 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 Key Specs

Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
Check latest offers
Mileage 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
Engine 998 cc
Transmission Manual,Automatic
Fuel type Petrol, Cng

About Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022

Maruti WagonR 2022

Maruti WagonR 2022 Expected Release Date:

This facelifted version of the Maruti WagonR was introd

...

Read More

MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022 Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
LXI 1.0

998 cc | 66 bhp | 810 kg |

₹ 5.39 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K10B
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
24.35 kmpl
Driving Range
779 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Width
1620 mm
Length
3655 mm
Height
1675 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Kerb Weight
810 kg
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
341 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Marutisuzuki Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Magic Auto Nexa

mapicon
Dwarka Sec-9, Near Metro Station,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110075
phoneicon
+91 - 18002090230
   

Magic Auto

mapicon
Plot No. 94, Sec-20,marble Mkt.,dwaraka,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110077
phoneicon
+91 - 9599928301
   

Dd Motors Nexa

mapicon
B-1/629, Main Najafgarh Road,janakpuri,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110058
phoneicon
+91 - 9337006315
   

Tr Sawhney Arena- Indraprastha

mapicon
Indraprastha Metro Station, Opp. Who,mahatma Gandhi Marg,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110002
phoneicon
+91 - 9999399157

Check Latest Offers on Wagon R 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Wagon R 2022

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue