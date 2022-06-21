About Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022

This facelifted version of the Maruti WagonR was introduced on February 25, 2022, and it retains the same exterior look as the previous model. This refreshed Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes in four model levels, six single-tone colour options, and two new dual-tone colour options.



Maruti WagonR 2022 Price:



In India, the Maruti Wagon R costs Rs. 5.39 lakh. The Maruti WagonR LXI is the cheapest variant, while the Maruti WagonR ZXI Plus AT Dual tone is the most expensive model, costing Rs. 7.10 lakh.



Maruti WagonR 2022 Features :



The Wagon R now comes in two new dual-tone colour options: Gallant Red with Black Roof and Magma Grey with Black Roof. Over the single-tone paint hues, the dual-tone paint shades are only available on the top-spec ZXI+ models. Even on the fully loaded ZXI levels, the Wagon R gets blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers as part of the update. Inside, the dual-tone cabin is carried over from the previous model, although the seats are now upholstered in a slightly different shade of beige. The grey colour of the dashboard and other plastic pieces remains the same as before. The top-of-the-line ZXi+ model has a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, four speakers, USB and AUX connectivity, steering-mounted controls, voice control, and connected car capabilities. Power mirrors with integrated ORVMs and a rear wiper are also available in this top-spec model. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors are now standard on all models. Hill-hold assist is standard in the AMT-enabled models starting with the VXi trim and higher.



Maruti WagonR 2022 Performance:



The new Wagon R has added a Dualjet 1.2-litre engine with 81bhp/113Nm and a five-speed manual or automatic manual transmission. The 1.0-litre engine has also been improved, producing 66bhp/89Nm in regular mode and 55 bhp/82Nm in CNG mode. It comes with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT with petrol power, but only the five-speed manual with CNG power.



Maruti WagonR 2022 Capacity:



The Maruti WagonR has a five-seat interior. It has a fuel capacity of 32-litres and boasts a boot space of around 341-litres.



Maruti WagonR 2022 Rivals :



The Maruti Wagon R 2022 competes with the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

