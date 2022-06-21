Home > New Cars > MarutiSuzuki > Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 539,500 in India. It is available in 11 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 mileage is 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl.Change City
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
₹ 5.4 to 7.1 Lakhs
Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 Key Specs
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
Mileage 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
Engine 998 cc
Transmission Manual,Automatic
Fuel type Petrol, Cng
About Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti WagonR 2022
Maruti WagonR 2022 Expected Release Date:
This facelifted version of the Maruti WagonR was introd
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022 Price List, Specifications and Features
LXI 1.0
998 cc | 66 bhp | 810 kg |
₹ 5.39 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K10B
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
24.35 kmpl
Driving Range
779 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Width
1620 mm
Length
3655 mm
Height
1675 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Kerb Weight
810 kg
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
341 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Parking Assist
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Steering Adjustment
No
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
No
Distance to Empty
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Gear Indicator
No
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
No
Rub - Strips
No
Scuff Plates
No
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Driver
One Touch - Up
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Years)
2
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
-
Headlights
Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Speakers
No
USB Compatibility
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
CD Player
No
DVD Playback
No
AM/FM Radio
No
iPod Compatibility
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Voice Command
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Armrest
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Rear Armrest
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Split Rear Seat
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
