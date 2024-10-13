What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Mohali? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Mohali is Rs. 19.08 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Mohali? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Mohali amount to Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Mohali? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Mohali is Rs. 30,880.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Mohali? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Mohali are Rs. 93,114, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.