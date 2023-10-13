Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Exter on road price in Palanpur starts from Rs. 6.69 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.23 Lakhs in Palanpur.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT.
Hyundai Exter dealers and showrooms in Palanpur for best offers.
Hyundai Exter on road price breakup in Palanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Exter is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Palanpur, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Palanpur and Nissan Magnite starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Palanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT ₹ 6.69 Lakhs Hyundai Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 6.97 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S 1.2 MT ₹ 8.07 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 8.23 Lakhs
