Hyundai Exter On Road Price in Jhalawar

6 - 10.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Exter Price in Jhalawar

Hyundai Exter on road price in Jhalawar starts from Rs. 6.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.55 Lakhs in Jhalawar. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT₹ 6.95 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT₹ 7.23 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter S 1.2 MT₹ 8.38 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter Variant Wise Price List in Jhalawar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,900
RTO
58,991
Insurance
35,482
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Jhalawar)
6,94,873
EMI@14,936/mo
EX (O) 1.2 MT
₹7.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Manual
View breakup
S 1.2 MT
₹8.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Manual
View breakup
S (O) 1.2 MT
₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Manual
View breakup
Hyundai Exter News

The Exter bagged the ‘India's Best Design Project’ award, while the Hyundai Advanced Design India team was honoured with ‘India's Best In-House Studio’.
Hyundai Exter wins multiple accolades at India’s Best Design Awards 2023
13 Oct 2023
Hyundai Motor had launched the Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom) in July this year.
Hyundai Exter SUV prices hiked within two months of launch. See new price list
7 Oct 2023
The Hyundai Exter is garnering strong demand with over 65,000 bookings and counting, the company announced
Hyundai domestic sales up by 9% in August backed by strong demand for new Exter
1 Sept 2023
The billboard for Hyundai Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.
Hyundai unveils country's biggest outdoor LEGO bricks installation for Exter SUV
21 Aug 2023
The 2024 Santa Fe looks a lot bolder than before. It comes with H-shaped elements in the interior as well as exterior,
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts with a design inspired by Exter
11 Aug 2023
Hyundai Exter Videos

Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
10 Jul 2023
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
11 Feb 2023
Bollywood showman Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic pose in front of Hyundai's showstopper Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion
13 Jan 2023
