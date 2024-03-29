Hyundai Creta N Line on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 19.43 Lakhs.
Hyundai Creta N Line on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 19.43 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Creta N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 21.13 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT and the most priced model is Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo DCT.
Hyundai Creta N Line on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta N Line is mainly compared to Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door starting at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT ₹ 19.43 Lakhs Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte ₹ 19.49 Lakhs Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone ₹ 19.60 Lakhs Hyundai Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo DCT ₹ 21.13 Lakhs
