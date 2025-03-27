Hyundai Creta N Line launched in Thailand. But is it even a N Line?

The Hyundai Creta N Line made its global debut in India in March 2024. Now though, the model has been showcased for the Thailand market. Similar to the model in India, the Thai spec model is also based on the Hyundai Creta Facelift, which made its debut in January 2024 in India. However, there are notable differences that set them apart—most significantly in terms of performance.

The Thai-spec Hyundai Creta N Line was seen at the latest 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show and is to be shipped in from Indonesia as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Here’s how the Indian spec Hyundai Creta N Line differs from the one in Thailand.

Hyundai Creta N Line India vs Thailand: Specs

The biggest distinction between the Hyundai Creta N Line in India and Thailand happens to be under the bonnet. The Indian version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for buyers who wish to prioritize performance.

In contrast, the Creta N Line showcased at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show gets powered by a more modest 1.5-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine. This unit generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), Hyundai’s version of a CVT. The Thai version clearly prioritizes fuel efficiency and smooth urban driving over raw performance.

Hyundai Creta N Line India vs Thailand: Design

Although the Hyundai Creta N Line in both markets carry the same general design language, with the aggressive bumpers and sporty shape, there are a few overt differences. First and foremost is that the Creta N Line in Thailand comes in a bright red color—called "Fiery Red"—which is not offered in India on the N Line variant. India receives six additional color options, three of them dual-tone, but not this specific red coat.

Interestingly, the red highlights on the Indian variant's front grille, bumpers, and side cladding are not present on the Thai model. Only the brake callipers are finished in red for the Thailand market. The Thai Creta N Line in Thailand will come in only two colours initially: Red and Creamy White Pearl, both with black roofs.

Hyundai Creta N Line India vs Thailand: Interior and Cabin

Step inside, and the Thai version closely resembles its Indian counterpart. Both have an all-black cabin trimmed with red accents. The red detailing on the dashboard, steering wheel, touchscreen edges, and gear selector looks more pronounced in the Thai version. Red stitching on the seats carries the sporty theme through on both models.

In terms of features, the Creta N Line for the Thailand market gets twin 10.25-inch screens, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. This exactly similar to the model in India.

Hyundai Creta N Line India vs Thailand: Price

The Creta N Line is much more expensive in Thailand because of its CBU status, priced at a base of 1.199 million baht (around ₹30.35 lakh). In India, the sporty SUV has a base price of ₹16.82 lakh, which makes it much more affordable.

