Hyundai Aura Front Left Side
Hyundai Aura Rear Right Side
Hyundai Aura Right Side View
Hyundai Aura Grille
Hyundai Aura Headlight
Hyundai Aura Taillight
Hyundai Aura E 1.2 CNG

7.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Aura E 1.2 CNG

Aura E 1.2 CNG Prices

The Aura E 1.2 CNG, equipped with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aura E 1.2 CNG Mileage

All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aura E 1.2 CNG Colours

The Aura E 1.2 CNG is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.

Aura E 1.2 CNG Engine and Transmission

The Aura E 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Aura E 1.2 CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.49 Lakhs - 8.74 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.

Aura E 1.2 CNG Specs & Features

The Aura E 1.2 CNG has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Hyundai Aura E 1.2 CNG Price

Aura E 1.2 CNG

₹7.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,432
RTO
57,330
Insurance
39,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,87,695
EMI@16,931/mo
Hyundai Aura E 1.2 CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Bi-Fuel
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
402 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No
Display
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Hyundai Aura E 1.2 CNG EMI
EMI15,238 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,08,925
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,08,925
Interest Amount
2,05,329
Payable Amount
9,14,254

Hyundai Aura other Variants

Aura E 1.2 Petrol

₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,320
RTO
32,933
Insurance
36,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,67,796
EMI@14,354/mo
Aura S 1.2 Petrol

₹7.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,75,248
RTO
56,267
Insurance
38,874
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,70,889
EMI@16,569/mo
Aura Corporate 1.2 MT

₹7.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,84,386
RTO
56,907
Insurance
39,210
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,81,003
EMI@16,787/mo
Aura S 1.2 AMT

₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,821
RTO
60,717
Insurance
41,214
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,41,252
EMI@18,082/mo
Aura SX 1.2 Petrol

₹8.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,53,548
RTO
61,748
Insurance
41,756
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,57,552
EMI@18,432/mo
Aura S 1.2 CNG

₹8.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,65,622
RTO
62,594
Insurance
42,200
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,70,916
EMI@18,719/mo
Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG

₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,766
RTO
63,234
Insurance
42,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,81,036
EMI@18,937/mo
Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,833
RTO
64,988
Insurance
43,459
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,780
EMI@19,533/mo
Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,18,581
RTO
69,301
Insurance
44,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,531
EMI@20,044/mo
Aura SX 1.2 CNG

₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,41,635
RTO
70,914
Insurance
44,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,58,046
EMI@20,592/mo
