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Force Motors Trax Cruiser 12 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Force Motors Trax Cruiser Key Specs
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Trax Cruiser specs and features

Trax Cruiser 12 STR

Trax Cruiser 12 STR Prices

The Trax Cruiser 12 STR, equipped with a FM2.6CR CD and Manual, is listed at ₹14.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Trax Cruiser 12 STR Mileage

All variants of the Trax Cruiser offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Trax Cruiser 12 STR Engine and Transmission

The Trax Cruiser 12 STR is powered by a 2596 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 90 bhp @ 3200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1400-2400 rpm of torque.

Trax Cruiser 12 STR Specs & Features

The Trax Cruiser 12 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Child Safety Lock.

Force Motors Trax Cruiser 12 STR Price

Trax Cruiser 12 STR

₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,45,295
RTO
1,67,662
Insurance
79,474
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,92,931
EMI@32,089/mo
Add to Compare
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Force Motors Trax Cruiser 12 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
FM2.6CR CD
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Alloy
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Parabolic leaf spring, Hydraulic telescopic double acting Shock absorbers and Anti roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent type, double wishbone, Torsion bar, Hydraulic telescopic double acting Shock absorbers and Anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
191 mm
Length
5120 mm
Wheelbase
3050 mm
Height
2027 mm
Width
1818 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
10 Person
Doors
5 Door
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Painted Interior Door Handles Finish
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Key-Operated

Storage

Cup Holders
Front & Second Row

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Optional) & Apple CarPlay (Optional)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Optional), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
4 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags • Driver • Front Passenger
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Interiors
Black and Beige (Dual Tone)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Force Motors Trax Cruiser 12 STR EMI
EMI28,880 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,43,637
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,43,637
Interest Amount
3,89,163
Payable Amount
17,32,800

Force Motors Trax Cruiser other Variants

Trax Cruiser 9 STR

₹14.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,32,057
RTO
1,66,007
Insurance
78,964
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,77,528
EMI@31,758/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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