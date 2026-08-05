|Engine
|2596 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Trax Cruiser 12 STR, equipped with a FM2.6CR CD and Manual, is listed at ₹14.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Trax Cruiser offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Trax Cruiser 12 STR is powered by a 2596 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 90 bhp @ 3200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1400-2400 rpm of torque.
The Trax Cruiser 12 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Child Safety Lock.