Q5 FaceliftImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Audi Q5 Facelift Front Left Side
UPCOMING

AUDI Q5 Facelift

Exp. Launch on 15 Nov 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹65 - 73 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

Q5 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1969.0 cc

Q5 Facelift: 1984.0 cc

Audi Q5 Facelift Latest Update

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Q5 Facelift.
VS
Audi Q5 Facelift
Audi Q5
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

Audi Q5 Facelift Images

1 images
View All Q5 Facelift Images

Audi Q5 Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Audi Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Audi Delhi West
19 A, Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8076343129
Regent Garage Pvt. Ltd.
Phase -1, D-1 Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 1146008300
Audi Delhi South
B1/H1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531114
See All Audi Dealers in Delhi

Popular Audi Cars

  • Audi Q5
    66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4
    46.99 - 55.84 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3
    44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6
    65.72 - 72.06 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi RS5
    1.13 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars
View all Upcoming Audi Cars

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 1 Crores
Petrol Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsAudi CarsAudi Q5 Facelift