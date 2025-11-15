Exp. Launch on 15 Nov 2025
Q5 Facelift: 1984.0 cc
The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Nov 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹65 - 73 Lakhs*.
The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz GLB and Jeep Wrangler are sought to be the major rivals to Audi Q5 Facelift.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
*Expected price