Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure On Road Price in New Delhi

2.37 - 2.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Yezdi Adventure Price in New Delhi

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure top variant goes up to Rs. 2.47 Lakhs in New Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Slick Silver₹ 2.37 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black₹ 2.39 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo₹ 2.47 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,09,900
RTO
16,792
Insurance
10,568
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
2,37,260
EMI@5,100/mo
    News

    The Himalayan is more powerful than the Adventure.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?
    28 Nov 2023
    SRK's upcoming flick Jawan features the Yezdi Adventure in some high-octane action stunts
    Yezdi Adventure features in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue. Check it out
    11 Jul 2023
    The Adventure and the Roadster share the same double cradle chassis.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan rival, 2023 Yezdi Adventure: 5 things to know
    20 May 2023
    The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
    Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
    2 Feb 2023
    Yezdi Adventure is the flagship motorcycle from the brand whereas the 250 Adventure is the most affordable ADV from KTM.
    KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
    30 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     

