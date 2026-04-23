|Engine
|334 cc
The Scrambler 350 Rally Blue, is listed at ₹2.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scrambler 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scrambler 350 Rally Blue is available in 4 colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.
The Scrambler 350 Rally Blue is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Scrambler 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 1.99 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.
The Scrambler 350 Rally Blue has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights and Passenger Footrest.