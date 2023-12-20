Yamaha R3 on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Paonta Sahib for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Paonta Sahib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Paonta Sahib, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Paonta Sahib and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Paonta Sahib. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs