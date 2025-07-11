Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025
Category Average: 184.4 cc
Mobster 180: 180.0 cc
Category Average: 18.83 ps
Mobster 180: 17.9 ps
Category Average: 119.0 kmph
Mobster 180: 110.0 kmph
The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards.
The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Aprilia SXR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Yamaha WR155R, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 180.
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Max Power
|17.9 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|15.7 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|180 cc
|Max Speed
|110 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The VLF Mobster 180 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs.
The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 180 cc segment.
The VLF Mobster 180 features a 180 cc engine delivering a powerful 17.9 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The VLF Mobster 180 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia SXR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in the 180 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
