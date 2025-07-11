Mobster 180Specs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsNews
VLF Mobster 180 Front Left View
UPCOMING

VLF Mobster 180

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.7 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹3447/month
Get EMI Offers
Alert Me When Launched

Mobster 180 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 184.4 cc

Mobster 180: 180.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 18.83 ps

Mobster 180: 17.9 ps

Speed

Category Average: 119.0 kmph

Mobster 180: 110.0 kmph

VLF Mobster 180 Latest Updates

Read More Read More Icon

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Mobster 180.
VS
VLF Mobster 180
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Tap here to expand

VLF Mobster 180 Alternatives

Aprilia SXR 160

1.44 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Hero Xoom 160

1.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.5 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Vespa SXL 150

1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

VLF Mobster 180 Variants

VLF Mobster 180 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Mobster 180 STD₹1.7 Lakhs*
180 cc
110 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Body Graphics
Alert Me When Launched

*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

VLF Mobster 180 Images

1 images
View All Mobster 180 Images

VLF Mobster 180 Colours

VLF Mobster 180 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Fire fury dark red
Grey

VLF Mobster 180 Specifications and Features

Max Power17.9 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque15.7 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine180 cc
Max Speed110 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Mobster 180 specs and features

Popular VLF Bikes

View all VLF Bikes

Explore Other Options

Scooters Bikes
Scooters Under 2 Lakhs

VLF Mobster 180 FAQs

What is the expected price of VLF Mobster 180?

The VLF Mobster 180 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of VLF Mobster 180?

The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 180 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of VLF Mobster 180?

The VLF Mobster 180 features a 180 cc engine delivering a powerful 17.9 PS. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of VLF Mobster 180?

The VLF Mobster 180 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia SXR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in the 180 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Zelio Eeva

₹50,000 - 69,000
Check Latest Offers

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

₹1.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Triumph Trident 660

₹8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

₹52,000 - 63,000
Check Latest Offers

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

₹20.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Aprilia SR 175

₹1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha MT-09

₹11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesVLF BikesVLF Mobster 180