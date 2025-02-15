What is the on-road price of Vespa S 125 in West Godavari? The on-road price of Vespa S 125 Tech in West Godavari is Rs. 2.26 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa S 125 in West Godavari? The RTO charges for Vespa S 125 Tech in West Godavari amount to Rs. 21,560, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa S 125 in West Godavari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa S 125 in West Godavari is Rs. 3,155.