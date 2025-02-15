hamburger icon
Vespa S 125 On Road Price in Hazaribagh

Vespa S 125 Right View
Vespa S 125 Front Right View
Vespa S 125 Brand Name View
Vespa S 125 Engine View
Vespa S 125 Footrest View
Vespa S 125 Footspace View
1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hazaribagh
S 125 Price in Hazaribagh

Vespa S 125 on road price in Hazaribagh starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs. The on road price for Vespa S 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Hazaribagh. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Vespa S 125 STD₹ 1.56 Lakhs
Vespa S 125 Tech₹ 2.26 Lakhs
...Read More

Vespa S 125 Variant Wise Price List in Hazaribagh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.45 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,000
RTO
12,380
Insurance
7,205
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hazaribagh)
1,55,585
EMI@3,344/mo
Close

Tech

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.45 cc
    Vespa News

    The 2025 Vespa range is now OBD-2B compliant and with it the engines also get marginal improvements in power and torque.
    Piaggio Vespa and Vespa S: Here's what the 2025 update brings to the iconic scooters
    15 Feb 2025
    The 2025 Vespa and Vespa S arrive with updated 125 cc and 150 cc engines along with new features on the Tech variant
    2025 Vespa scooter range launched in India with upgrades, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    11 Feb 2025
    Piaggio has not revealed the exact benefits but expect to see cash discounts, exchange bonuses, free accessories, insurance and more
    Vespa and Aprilia scooters get year-end discounts of up to 13,000
    4 Dec 2024
    The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU)
    Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay 14.27 lakh for it?
    1 Jul 2024
    The Vespa Justin Bieber edition will be available in single digit numbers for India with a restricted production run globally
    Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here’s how much it costs
    17 Aug 2023
    Videos

    Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
    Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
    12 Mar 2025
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
    21 Feb 2025
    Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
    18 Feb 2025
    The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
    Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
    10 Feb 2025
    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    Vespa S 125 FAQs

    The on-road price of Vespa S 125 Tech in Hazaribagh is Rs. 2.26 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Vespa S 125 Tech in Hazaribagh amount to Rs. 21,560, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa S 125 in Hazaribagh is Rs. 3,155.
    The insurance charges for Vespa S 125 Tech in Hazaribagh are Rs. 8,279, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

