TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Mandi starts from Rs. 92,130.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,980 in Mandi.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 Disc.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Mandi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Mandi, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Mandi and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Mandi.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 92,130 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 96,980
