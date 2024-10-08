What is the on-road price of TVS Apache RR 310 in Idukki? The on-road price of TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Idukki is Rs. 3.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for TVS Apache RR 310 in Idukki? The RTO charges for TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Idukki amount to Rs. 25,260, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for TVS Apache RR 310 in Idukki? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RR 310 in Idukki is Rs. 6,329.