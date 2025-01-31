What is the on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Panipat? The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Panipat is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Panipat? The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Panipat amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Panipat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Panipat is Rs. 4,866.