Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Panipat for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Panipat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Panipat, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Panipat and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Panipat.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price