Launched in Mar 2024
Category Average: 46.6 kmph
Vatsal250: 55.0 kmph
Category Average: 82.25 km
Vatsal250: 75.0 km
Category Average: 3.83 hrs
Vatsal250: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.68 kwh
Vatsal250: 1.25 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hours
Seeka Vatsal250
₹72,910*
₹62,305*
₹67,990*
₹71,911*
₹74,000*
₹74,500*
₹70,000*
₹74,900*
₹70,850*
₹74,990*
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
1 Hour 5 Minute
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
70-80 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
85 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
75 Km
Range
90 km
Range
100-110 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
ALLOY
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Vatsal250 vs XGT VP
|Vatsal250 vs Zing
|Vatsal250 vs SFlash250
|Vatsal250 vs ONE
|Vatsal250 vs ClassIQ
|Vatsal250 vs Gen Next Nanu
|Vatsal250 vs Freedum
|Vatsal250 vs Ryder
|Vatsal250 vs Lithino Li
Popular Seeka Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price