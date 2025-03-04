HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vatsal250PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Seeka Vatsal250 Left Side View
View all Images

SEEKA Vatsal250

Launched in Mar 2024

Review & Win ₹2000
₹72,910**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Vatsal250 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 46.6 kmph

Vatsal250: 55.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 82.25 km

Vatsal250: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.83 hrs

Vatsal250: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.68 kwh

Vatsal250: 1.25 kwh

View all Vatsal250 Specs and Features

About Seeka Vatsal250

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Vatsal250.
VS
Seeka Vatsal250
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Model Name View
Tap here to expand
Seeka Vatsal250 Variants
Seeka Vatsal250 price starts at ₹ 72,910 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹72,910*
55 kmph
70 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.25 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Seeka Vatsal250 Images

5 images
View All Vatsal250 Images

Seeka Vatsal250 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range70-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-7 Hours
View all Vatsal250 specs and features

Seeka Vatsal250 comparison with similar bikes

Seeka Vatsal250
Komaki XGT VP
Kinetic Green Zing
Seeka SFlash250
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
Okaya EV Freedum
Gemopai Ryder
Tunwal Lithino Li
₹72,910*
Check Offers
₹62,305*
Check Offers
₹67,990*
Check Offers
₹71,911*
Check Offers
₹74,000*
Check Offers
₹74,500*
Check Offers
₹70,000*
Check Offers
₹74,900*
Check Offers
₹70,850*
Check Offers
₹74,990*
Check Offers
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
1 Hour 5 Minute
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
70-80 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
85 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
75 Km
Range
90 km
Range
100-110 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
ALLOY
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingVatsal250 vs XGT VPVatsal250 vs ZingVatsal250 vs SFlash250Vatsal250 vs ONEVatsal250 vs ClassIQVatsal250 vs Gen Next NanuVatsal250 vs FreedumVatsal250 vs RyderVatsal250 vs Lithino Li
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Seeka Bikes

View all Seeka Bikes

Seeka Vatsal250 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
55 kmph | 70-80 km
₹ 72,910*
Select Variant
STD
55 kmph | 70-80 km
₹72,910*
EMI ₹1193.26/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
Cars & BikesNew BikesSeeka BikesSeeka Vatsal250