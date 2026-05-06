Formula 1 losing electric spark as V8 engines are back on the menu

Formula 1 will switch from its current V6 hybrid engines to louder and simpler V8 engines by 2031. The shift could be expedited to 2030 as well if the powertrain manufacturers want it to, said Mohammed Ben ‌Sulayem, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), at the Miami Grand Prix.

The FIA wants a simpler and less complex power unit for the Formula 1 race cars than the 1.6-litre V6 hybrid engine currently in use. Reuters has quoted Sulayem as saying that the change was sure to happen. "It's coming. At the end of the day, it's a matter of time," he reportedly said.

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Interestingly, just after four races in the Formula 1's new era and the peak of electrification technology's influence on the sport, the FIA has hinted at its intent to switch back to the good old V8 engines. Clearly, Formula 1 is set to lose the electric spark as the focus shifts. This year, Formula 1 started with some of the biggest changes in its 76-year history, headlined by a 50-50 split in power ratio between a traditional engine and the onboard battery pack.

Interestingly, this intent to switch back to V8 engines comes following the backlash to electrical power from some key drivers and fans. Key factors playing in favour of the return of V8 are louder sound associated with the motorsports arena, less complexity and lighter weight. However, the FIA official has hinted that there will be minor electrification as well.

Sulayem said that FIA would need engine manufacturers' agreement to push for V8 engines for 2030, ahead of the agreed five-year schedule for the current cars. However, he also said that FIA would be freer to act without their agreement for 2031.

Mercedes-Benz up for V8 engines in Formula 1

Meanwhile, Mercedes has stated that it is up for the motorsport's switch to V8 engines from 2030 or 2031. The German automaker stated that the sport must remain connected to the real world. Speaking about the new strategy, Mercedes' motorsport director and team boss, Toto Wolff, sounded positive about the plan. "Long term, I think from a Mercedes standpoint we are open to engine regulations," Wolff said, while adding, "We love V8s. That has only great memories. From our perspective, it's a real Mercedes engine; it revs high. And then how do we make it? How do we give enough energy from the battery side to not lose connection to the real world? If we swing 100% combustion, then we're looking a bit ridiculous in 2031 or 2030. So we need to consider that. Make it simpler and make it a mega engine."

Mercedes supplies powertrains to four teams, Ferrari to three, and Red Bull to two in partnership with Ford, while Honda and Audi have one each. General Motors is planning to make its own engine for Cadillac, which currently races with Ferrari units.

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