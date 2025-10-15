Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price in Contai starts from Rs. 3.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4 Lakhs in Contai. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hotrod and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Classic 650 dealers and showrooms in Contai for best offers. Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price breakup in Contai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.03 Lakhs in Contai, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.68 Lakhs in Contai and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Contai.