QJ Motor SRC 500 Silver Black

QJ Motor SRC 500 Right View
QJ Motor SRC 500 Engine View
QJ Motor SRC 500 Front Tyre View
QJ Motor SRC 500 Fuel Tank View
QJ Motor SRC 500 Seat View
2.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
QJ Motor SRC 500 Key Specs
Engine480 cc
Power25.85 PS @ 5750rpm
Max Speed145 kmph
SRC 500 Silver Black Latest Updates

SRC 500 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of SRC 500 Silver Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.80 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 15.5 L
  • Length: 2170 mm
  • Max Power: 25.85 PS @ 5750rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2 Valves, SOHC, Air-Cooled
    QJ Motor SRC 500 Silver Black Price

    Silver Black
    ₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    480 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,39,000
    RTO
    19,120
    Insurance
    21,588
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,79,708
    EMI@6,012/mo
    QJ Motor SRC 500 Silver Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    2170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1440 mm
    Height
    1120 mm
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-130/70-18
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    145 kmph
    Max Power
    25.85 PS @ 5750rpm
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 2 Valves, SOHC, Air-Cooled
    Max Torque
    36 Nm @ 4250rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    480 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic coil spring oil damped
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    QJ Motor SRC 500 Silver Black EMI
    EMI5,411 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,51,737
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,51,737
    Interest Amount
    72,912
    Payable Amount
    3,24,649

    QJ Motor SRC 500 other Variants

    Gold Black
    ₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    480 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,39,000
    RTO
    19,120
    Insurance
    21,588
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,79,708
    EMI@6,012/mo
    Red White
    ₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    480 cc
    QJ Motor SRC 500 Alternatives

