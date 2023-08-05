HT Auto
QJ Motor SRC 500 Right View
1/5
QJ Motor SRC 500 Engine View
2/5
QJ Motor SRC 500 Front Tyre View
3/5
QJ Motor SRC 500 Fuel Tank View
4/5
QJ Motor SRC 500 Seat View
5/5

QJ Motor SRC 500 Specifications

QJ Motor SRC 500 starting price is Rs. 2,39,000 in India. QJ Motor SRC 500 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 480 cc engine. QJ Motor SRC 500 mileage is 30 kmpl.
2.39 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
QJ Motor SRC 500 Specs

QJ Motor SRC 500 comes with 480 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SRC 500 starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, QJ Motor SRC 500 sits

QJ Motor SRC 500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Gold Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Height
1120 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-130/70-18
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
145 kmph
Max Power
25.85 PS @ 5750rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 2 Valves, SOHC, Air-Cooled
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4250rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
480 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

QJ Motor SRC 500 Variants & Price List

QJ Motor SRC 500 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in 3 variants. QJ Motor SRC 500's top variant is Gold Black.

Silver Black
2.39 Lakhs*
480 cc
25.85 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Red White
2.39 Lakhs*
480 cc
25.85 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Gold Black
2.39 Lakhs*
480 cc
25.85 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

