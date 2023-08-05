QJ Motor SRC 500 comes with 480 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SRC 500 starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, QJ Motor SRC 500 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
QJ Motor SRC 500 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in 3 variants. QJ Motor SRC 500's top variant is Gold Black.
