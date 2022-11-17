SRC 500 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of SRC 500 Gold Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity ofSRC 500 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of SRC 500 Gold Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Gold Black is 15.5 L litres. It offers many features like USB Charging Port and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 15.5 L
Length: 2170 mm
Max Power: 25.85 PS @ 5750rpm
Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2 Valves, SOHC, Air-Cooled