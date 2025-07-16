SRC 500PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
QJ Motor SRC 500
QJ MOTOR SRC 500

Launched in Nov 2022

₹1.99 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
SRC 500 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 373.27 cc

SRC 500: 480.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.04 kmpl

SRC 500: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.79 ps

SRC 500: 25.85 ps

Speed

Category Average: 130.0 kmph

SRC 500: 145.0 kmph

QJ Motor SRC 500 Latest Updates

QJ Motor SRC 500 Price:

QJ Motor SRC 500 is priced between Rs. 1.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for QJ Motor SRC 500?

The QJ Motor SRC 500 is available in 3 variants - Red White, Silver Black, Gold Black.

What are the QJ Motor SRC 500 colour options?

QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in one colour options: Red White And Silver Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of QJ Motor SRC 500?

QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 480 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of QJ Motor SRC 500?

QJ Motor SRC 500 rivals are Hero Mavrick 440, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Honda CB350 Cruiser, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa 42.

What is the mileage of QJ Motor SRC 500?

QJ Motor SRC 500 comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).

QJ Motor SRC 500 Alternatives

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
SRC 500vsMavrick 440

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.92 Lakhs
SRC 500vsPulsar NS400Z
UPCOMING

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs
SRC 500vsClassic 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
SRC 500vsMeteor 350

Jawa 42

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
SRC 500vs42

QJ Motor SRC 500 Variants

QJ Motor SRC 500 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs
3 Variants Available
SRC 500 Red White₹1.99 Lakhs*
480 cc
145 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
SRC 500 Silver Black₹1.99 Lakhs*
480 cc
145 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
SRC 500 Gold Black₹1.99 Lakhs*
480 cc
145 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

QJ Motor SRC 500 Images

QJ Motor SRC 500 Colours

QJ Motor SRC 500 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red white and silver black

QJ Motor SRC 500 Specifications and Features

Max Power25.85 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque36 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine480 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed145 kmph
QJ Motor SRC 500 comparison with similar bikes

QJ Motor SRC 500
Hero Mavrick 440
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Jawa 42
Honda CB350
Jawa 350
Honda Hness CB350
Jawa 42 FJ
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.92 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹1.73 Lakhs*
₹2 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹2.1 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
283 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
32 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
8 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
36 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
Power
25.85 PS
Power
27.36 PS
Power
43 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
27.32 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
22.5 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
29.1 PS
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
35 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
26.84 Nm
Torque
29.4 Nm
Torque
28.2 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
29.62 Nm
Engine
480 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
294.72 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Length
2170 mm
Length
2100 mm
Length
-
Length
2145 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2207 mm
Length
-
Length
2163 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

QJ Motor SRC 500 EMI

Red White
480 cc | 25.85 PS @ 5750rpm
₹ 1.99 Lakhs*
QJ Motor SRC 500 FAQs

What is the mileage of QJ Motor SRC 500?

The QJ Motor SRC 500 offers a mileage of 30 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.

Which is the top variant of QJ Motor SRC 500?

The top variant of QJ Motor SRC 500 is the Gold Black.

What are the key specifications of the QJ Motor SRC 500?

The QJ Motor SRC 500 boasts a 480 cc engine, generating a max power of 25.85 PS.

How many variants does the QJ Motor SRC 500 have, and what is the price range?

The QJ Motor SRC 500 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Red White is priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Gold Black is priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

