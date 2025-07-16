Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 373.27 cc
SRC 500: 480.0 cc
Category Average: 36.04 kmpl
SRC 500: 30 kmpl
Category Average: 25.79 ps
SRC 500: 25.85 ps
Category Average: 130.0 kmph
SRC 500: 145.0 kmph
QJ Motor SRC 500 is priced between Rs. 1.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The QJ Motor SRC 500 is available in 3 variants - Red White, Silver Black, Gold Black.
QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in one colour options: Red White And Silver Black.
QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 480 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
QJ Motor SRC 500 rivals are Hero Mavrick 440, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Honda CB350 Cruiser, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa 42.
QJ Motor SRC 500 comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|25.85 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|36 Nm
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|480 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|145 kmph
QJ Motor SRC 500
₹1.92 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹1.73 Lakhs*
₹2 Lakhs*
₹2.1 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
283 Reviews
User Rating
32 Reviews
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
36 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
Power
25.85 PS
Power
27.36 PS
Power
43 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
27.32 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
22.5 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
29.1 PS
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
35 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
26.84 Nm
Torque
29.4 Nm
Torque
28.2 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
29.62 Nm
Engine
480 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
294.72 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Length
2170 mm
Length
2100 mm
Length
-
Length
2145 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2207 mm
Length
-
Length
2163 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Popular QJ Motor Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
The QJ Motor SRC 500 offers a mileage of 30 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
The top variant of QJ Motor SRC 500 is the Gold Black.
The QJ Motor SRC 500 boasts a 480 cc engine, generating a max power of 25.85 PS.
The QJ Motor SRC 500 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Red White is priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Gold Black is priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
