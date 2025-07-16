QJ Motor SRC 500 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs QJ Motor SRC 500 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRC 500 comes in 3 variants. QJ Motor SRC 500's top variant is Gold Black. Read MoreRead Less