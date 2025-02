Latest Update

Okinawa has made the iPraise+ to go the distance with comfort, style and safety. Loaded with features, this electric scooter is one of the best in the market.



Okinawa iPraise+ Launch Date:



The Okinawa iPraise was first launched in 2019. Since then, Okinawa has made it better and now it is called the iPraise+.



Okinawa iPraise+ Price:



The iPraise+ is available in India at a price tag of Rs. 1,13,023 ex-showroom in Delhi.



Okinawa iPraise+ Design:



It is designed just as good as any other scooter in the market. With a large front end that tapers towards the rear. Talking about the rear, its grab-rail is in a unique ‘W’ shape that gives it better strength and purpose. The dual tone paint scheme suits the scooter well, especially under the footboard. The aluminium alloy wheels are stylish enough for the scooter’s overall character. The Okinawa iPraise+ comes in dual tone paint schemes of Glossy Golden Black, Glossy Red Black and Glossy Silver Black.



Okinawa iPraise+ Dimension:



Hydraulic telescopic suspensions in the front add to the ground clearance of 175mm. The rear suspension features a double shocker with dual tube technology which gives good action even in bad roads. The scooter can transport 150 kilograms at efficient speed.



Okinawa iPraise+ Features:



This e-scooter is feature rich as it has disk brakes on both ends with Electronic- Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) and regenerative braking. Apart from these, the iPraise+ also gets side stand sensor, GPS, a full LED lighting set-up, a fully digital instrument cluster and mobile app connectivity. The iPraise+ has a micro-charger system for charging along with an auto cut function.



Okinawa iPraise+ Engine and Performance:



A 72V, 3.3 kWh battery runs the 1,000 watt IP-65 rated BLDC motor. The scooter can reach a speed of 58kmph. Moreover, the Okinawa iPraise+ has tested well at uphill climbs at 7 degree inclination.



Okinawa iPraise+ Mileage:



The lithium-ion battery of this scooter charges within 5 hours and has a range of about 139 kilometres per charge.



Okinawa iPraise+ Rivals:



Direct rivals to the Okinawa iPraise+ include TVS iQube, Hero Electric Optima HX, Hero Electric Photon, Kinetic Green Zing, Kinetic Green Zoom, Ampere Zeal, Benling Falcon, PURE EV Epluto 7G, PURE EV ETrance+, Gemopai Astrid Lite, Ujaas eGo T3, M2GO X1, Kabira Mobility Aetos 100, Joy e-bike Wolf, Tunwal Storm ZX, Prevail Electric Wolfury and Warivo Motors Nexa. Other worthy contenders are Greta Electric Harper ZX, Komaki LY, Komaki SE, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Raftaar Bumblebee, Komaki DT 3000, BGauss B8, Odysse Electric V2 Plus, Odysse Electric Racer and Ampere Magnus.