Look like Beast Bike

The KTM Duke 790 is a thrilling naked bike with a 799cc parallel-twin engine delivering 105 HP. It?s known for its sharp handling, lightweight frame, and excellent Brembo brakes. Packed with tech like a TFT display, multiple riding modes, and cornering ABS, it offers a balanced mix of performance and safety. While its aggressive stance may be less comfortable for long tours, it?s a fantastic choice for riders seeking a fun and versatile bike for both city riding and twisty roads.

By: Yugesh jadhav (Feb 2, 2025)