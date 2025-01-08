2025 KTM 790 Duke unveiled globally. Check new features

KTM has unveiled the 2025 790 Duke in the global market. Nicknamed ‘Scalpel’, the new 790 Duke only gets new features for 2025. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. However, there are few cosmetic tweaks that make the motorcycle look more sharper than before.

For 2025, gone is the 4.5-inch TFT screen as it is replaced by a new 5-inch unit that brings in new functionality and access to KTM's Demo mode. There is a telemetry screen, and an Anti-wheelie Mode with 6 different levels. To support the new TFT screen, there is an all-new switchgear with more intuitive tactile functionality that is illuminated when riding in low-light conditions.

The riding modes on offer are Rain, Street, Sport and there are optional Track and Performance modes. These new optional modes allows the rider to customize traction and throttle control. The design of the 790 Duke is more or less the same except for the new headlight cover. The new cover makes the motorcycle look more aggressive and sharp than before. The manufacturer has also announced two new colourways and specially developed PowerParts as well.

What are the specifications of the KTM 790 Duke?

The 790 Duke’s 790 cc twin-cylinder motor puts out 103 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm whereas in A2 license compatible version produces 93 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm. The torque output for both versions stands at 87 Nm which arrives at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which can be had with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Other features on offer are traction control, a cornering anti-lock braking system, a motor slip regulator and more. There is also all LED lighting. The frame on duty is a trellis unit that is suspended by upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Will the KTM 790 Duke launch in India?

Currently, there are no plans to launch the 790 Duke in the Indian market. In fact, the brand recently introduced its big bikes in the Indian market. The brand launched 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R, 890 Adventure R and 1290 Adventure S

