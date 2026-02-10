Next-gen KTM 790 Duke breaks cover during European test run with sharper design

KTM is working on the next generation of the 790 Duke , and the updated middleweight streetnaked has been spotted testing in Europe in a production-ready guise. The new KTM 790 Duke will carry a refreshed design and updated hardware. With this, the Scalpel aims to grow sharper and more assertive than ever.

New KTM 790 Duke: Sharper visuals

The updated 790 Duke features a new headlamp design inspired by the 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke R (MOTOBOB YouTube)

The most noticeable upgrades focus on the visuals, with the new 790 Duke putting on an updated headlamp unit that draws from its bigger siblings, the 990 Duke and the 1390 Super Duke R. This carries a three-dimensional look and is flanked by new side panels that boast a sharper design. Besides, the fuel tank has been reshaped as well, reinforcing the bike’s aggressive on-road identity. While the Scalpel does shed some of its muscularity, it makes up for it with a more angular look.

New KTM 790 Duke: Updated hardware and cycle parts

Sharper side panels and a reshaped fuel tank give the middleweight streetnaked a more angular stance (MOTOBOB YouTube)

The refreshed design builds upon the familiar steel trellis frame that remains unchanged from the current model. This is, however, paired with a redesigned sub-frame featuring a more upswept design. The suspension hardware has additionally been revised for better damping performance and dynamics.

Braking hardware has been revised as well, with the latest test mules adopting what appears to be WP-sourced calipers instead of the J.Juan units on the current model. WP is KTM’s in-house hardware brand and provides braking systems for the sub-500 cc class. With the addition of WP hardware, Mattighofen looks to keep costs under control through vertical integration.

New KTM 790 Duke: Tried-and-true parallel-twin

The 790 Duke appears to use WP-sourced brake calipers, replacing the J.Juan units seen on the current model (MOTOBOB YouTube)

The next-gen 790 Duke appears to derive power from the same LC8c series paralle-twin engine that does duties in the current model. This 799 cc liquid-cooled power unit churns out 105 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. What does change is the exhaust silencer that grows larger, but it does lose its distinctive design.

