2027 KTM 790 Duke revealed with sharper styling, revised ergonomics and new braking system

KTM has unveiled the 2027 790 Duke , bringing what the company describes as the most comprehensive update for the middleweight naked motorcycle since its introduction. The latest iteration of the motorcycle, often referred to as "The Scalpel", receives significant design, chassis, ergonomic and technology updates while retaining its familiar parallel-twin engine.

Design inspired by larger Duke models

One of the most noticeable changes on the 2027 KTM 790 Duke is its revised styling. The motorcycle adopts a design language similar to the larger 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke R.

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Updates include a redesigned LED headlight, sharper bodywork, a larger front fairing and a reshaped fuel tank. The overall stance appears more aggressive while giving the motorcycle a bigger and more substantial presence on the road.

Engine remains unchanged

Powering the new 790 Duke is the same 799 cc LC8c parallel-twin engine that complies with the latest Euro 5+ emission standards.

The motor continues to produce 105 hp in its standard form, while a 95 hp version will be available for A2 licence holders in select markets. KTM has also fitted a newly designed exhaust system and muffler.

KTM has not made any changes to the engine.

Revised ergonomics and reduced weight

KTM says one of the key focus areas for the 2027 model was improving rider comfort and control.

The motorcycle receives a revised handlebar with a more open angle, repositioned rider and passenger footpegs, and an updated seat design. Together, these changes are aimed at creating a more natural riding position.

Despite its larger appearance, KTM claims the motorcycle is 2 kg lighter than before. Additional changes include a new subframe, revised triple clamps and a redesigned fuel tank, all of which are intended to improve rider feedback and handling precision.

New WP brakes and updated suspension

A major mechanical upgrade comes in the form of a new braking system developed by WP. KTM says the new radial brake setup offers stronger stopping power with reduced lever effort, while maintaining a smoother and more progressive response.

The suspension package has also been updated. Up front is a 43 mm WP Apex upside-down fork with 150 mm of travel, featuring split-function technology and adjustable compression and rebound damping.

At the rear, the motorcycle gets a WP Apex Monotube shock absorber with 170 mm of travel, adjustable rebound damping and preload settings.

KTM has also simplified suspension tuning with a new five-click adjustment dial designed to make setup changes easier for riders.

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Pirelli tyres and end of Demo mode

The 2027 790 Duke will now come equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres as standard.

KTM has also confirmed that it is phasing out its Demo Mode feature from future models following customer feedback. The company says the decision was taken after listening to rider concerns and preferences.

Other standard equipment includes a WP steering damper aimed at enhancing stability during aggressive riding.

Availability

The 2027 KTM 790 Duke is scheduled to reach authorised KTM dealerships from the end of July, although availability will vary by market. Pricing details are yet to be announced. As of now, it is not known whether KTM will bring the new 790 Duke to the Indian market or not.

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