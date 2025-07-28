Category Average: 69.67 kmph
DX: 90.0 kmph
Category Average: 132.7 km
DX: 109.0 km
Category Average: 3.72 hrs
DX: 3.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.91 kwh
DX: 2.5 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|4.7 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 Kwh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|102-116 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Kinetic Green DX
₹94,434*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹59,000*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
