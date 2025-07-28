DXPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Kinetic Green DX Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED
KINETIC GREEN DX

₹1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
EMI @ ₹2261/month
DX Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 69.67 kmph

DX: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 132.7 km

DX: 109.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.72 hrs

DX: 3.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.91 kwh

DX: 2.5 kwh

Kinetic Green DX Alternatives

TVS iQube

94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
DXvsiQube

VLF Tennis 1500

1.29 Lakhs
DXvsTennis 1500

Komaki DT 3000

1.12 Lakhs
DXvsDT 3000
UPCOMING

Suzuki e Access

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Gemopai Astrid Lite

1.11 Lakhs
DXvsAstrid Lite

Hero Electric Photon

1.11 Lakhs
DXvsPhoton

Kinetic Green DX Variants

Kinetic Green DX price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
DX STD₹1.11 Lakhs*
80 kmph
102 km
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
DX Plus₹1.17 Lakhs*
90 kmph
116 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Mobile Application
Geo Fencing
Anti Theft Alarm
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kinetic Green DX Images

Kinetic Green DX Colours

Kinetic Green DX is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Red
Silver
White

Kinetic Green DX Specifications and Features

Max Power4.7 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.5 Kwh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range102-116 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
Popular Kinetic Green Bikes

Kinetic Green DX EMI

Select Variant:
STD
80 kmph | 102 km
₹ 1.11 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
80 kmph | 102 km
₹1.11 Lakhs*
Plus
90 kmph | 116 km
₹1.17 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1819.88/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Kinetic Green DX FAQs

Which is the top variant of Kinetic Green DX?

The top variant of Kinetic Green DX is the Plus.

What are the key specifications of the Kinetic Green DX?

The Kinetic Green DX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 102-116 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.5 Kwh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Kinetic Green DX have, and what is the price range?

The Kinetic Green DX offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Kinetic Green DX?

The Kinetic Green DX is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2.5 Kwh battery. It offers an impressive range of 102-116 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the Kinetic Green DX?

The Kinetic Green DX has a charging time of 3 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

