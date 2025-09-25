HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Kinetic India's Range X Rolls Out First Lfp Battery, Will Power Kinetic Dx E Scooter

Kinetic India's Range-X rolls out first LFP battery from Ahilya Nagar plant

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 25 Sept 2025, 15:09 pm
  • The battery claims between 2,000-3,000 charging cycles and will power the recently launched Kinetic DX EV. 

Range-X LFP battery
Range-X has commenced production of LFP batteries at its Ahilya Nagar plant, rolling out the first unit earlier today
Range-X LFP battery
Range-X has commenced production of LFP batteries at its Ahilya Nagar plant, rolling out the first unit earlier today
Range-X, the battery manufacturing arm of Kinetic India, has commenced production of its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries at its Ahilya Nagar facility, with the first unit rolling off the line earlier today. Certified under AIS 156 standards, the battery will initially be employed in the recently-launched Kinetic DX electric two-wheeler and will later be extended to other two- and three-wheeler applications.

According to the company, the Range-X LFP batteries are designed for safety and longer life cycles. It features a smart Battery Management System (BMS), which helps in optimising performance and extending the overall lifespan. The batteries claim a long cycle life of 2,000–3,000 charge cycles alongside improved thermal stability.

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman of Kinetic India, said, “These first batteries rolling off our production line represent more than just a milestone for Range-X, they signify the backbone of the Kinetic DX EV and the next wave of clean mobility in India. With AIS 156 certification, Range-X delivers on its promise of combining durability, safety, and sustainability in every battery we produce."

Range-X Ahilya Nagar plant:

Range-X LFP battery
The Ahilya Nagar plant is equipped with a fully automated, IoT-enabled production line
Range-X LFP battery
The Ahilya Nagar plant is equipped with a fully automated, IoT-enabled production line

The Ahilya Nagar plant is equipped with a fully automated, IoT-enabled production line with POKE-YOKE systems and stage-wise inspections. Kinetic stated that the facility’s production setup allows for higher consistency and scalability, which could be significant given the rising demand for locally manufactured EV components.

Also Read : Kinetic Engineering opens new robotic chassis production line for DX e-scooter

Kinetic DX Electric:

The rollout closely follows the launch of the Kinetic DX, priced between 1.12 lakh and 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, DX and DX+, the electric scooter revives the DX nameplate last seen on the iconic petrol-powered model produced between 1984 and 2007.

The DX+ variant uses the Range-X-developed 2.6 kWh LFP battery and delivers an IDC-rated range of 116 km. It is enabled for three riding modes (Range, Power and Turbo), regenerative braking, and a top speed of 90 kmph. Bookings for the scooter opened on July 28 with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2025, capped at 40,000 units for the first batch.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Sept 2025, 15:09 pm IST
TAGS: Kinetic Kinetic DX LFP electric scooter electric two wheeler

