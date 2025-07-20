hamburger icon
Kinetic Green DX Specifications

Kinetic Green DX starting price is Rs. 1,11,499 in India. Kinetic Green DX is available in 2 variant and
1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kinetic Green DX Specs

Kinetic Green DX comes with Automatic transmission. The price of DX starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kinetic Green DX sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

Kinetic Green DX Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1314 mm
Additional Storage
37 L

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
116 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.8 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Twin Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
37 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Range | Power | Turbo, 714 mm Seat Length, Find My Vehicle, Follow Me Headlamp, Data Analytics, Trip Analytics
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Kinetic Green DX Variants & Price List

Kinetic Green DX price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green DX comes in 2 variants. Kinetic Green DX's top variant is Plus

1.11 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
102 Km
1.17 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
116 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

